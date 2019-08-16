Family, law enforcement ask for public’s help in locating missing person

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA (KEYC) — A south-central Minnesota family is searching for their mother.
Cindy Schultz was last seen in New Ulm on Monday, Aug. 12, and her family has not heard from her.
Schultz was most recently a resident of Northfield, but had lived in Gaylord prior to that.
She is 58-years-old, stands 4 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Her hair is red and gray, she has brown eyes, and she wears glasses.
If anyone has information they can contact her daughter, Amanda Haroldson at (218) 452-8707 or law enforcement.
