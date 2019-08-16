A few weeks in: how Minnesota drivers are settling into new laws

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota State Patrol offers an update on how drivers are responding to Minnesota's new hands free and left lane laws.
Both laws took effect August 1.
The hands free law bans drivers from talking on the phone unless they are using a hands-free device...while the left lane law targets drivers who don't move over for faster vehicles.
The Minnesota State Patrol says within the first 10 days, troopers wrote 740 citations and warnings for drivers violating the hands-free law.
They also issued 88 citations and warnings for left lane violations.
