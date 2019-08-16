Man seriously burned in house explosion in Cass County

Man seriously burned in house explosion in Cass County
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the 46-year-old man was doing service work on a propane furnace in Remer when the explosion occurred Thursday. (Source: AP)
By KEYC Online Staff | August 15, 2019 at 8:01 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 8:01 PM

REMER, Minn. (AP) — A man has suffered serious injuries in a house explosion in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the 46-year-old man was doing service work on a propane furnace in Remer when the explosion occurred Thursday.

The Hill City man was the only one in the residence at the time. He was taken by air to a Twin Cities hospital to be treated for serious burns.

The state fire marshal is assisting Cass County sheriff’s officials with the investigation.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.