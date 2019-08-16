Mankato Brewery release party at the Blue Earth County Historical Society

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Historical Society (BECHS) has partnered with the Mankato Brewery on the release of their latest saloon lager, Shady Lady.
To celebrate the release, BECHS is hosting a speakeasy on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 7 to 9 p.m.
The speakeasy experience will include Hors d’oeuvre, music, cash bar and complimentary Shady Lady Saloon Lager.
“The Shady Lady has a unique wood notes due to the barrel aging of the lager, as was traditional at the time,” said Head Bewer Chris Collins via a Blue Earth County Historical Society press release.
The Shady Lady Saloon Lager is named for alleged rum runner Belle Borne, who resided in South Bend, Minnesota, in the 1920s.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for BECHS Members. Space is limited for this event.
Tickets may be purchased online at BlueEarthCountyHistory.com or by calling (507) 345-5566.
For more information, please contact BECHS at 507-345-5566 or visit the Blue Earth County Historical Society’s website.
