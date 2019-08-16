Mankato Department of Public Safety recruits for Community Emergency Response Team

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Department of Public Safety is recruiting volunteers for the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) class.
Members will get 20 hours of training so they can help in emergency situations.
Hands-on and classroom training will be held at the Mankato Public Safety Center.
Applications are due by Sept. 14.
“With that training they would be able to assist us in a time of disaster when we need resources and personnel. And so it’s just a great opportunity for them to come and give back to the community," said Commander Dan Schisel.
Sessions will be held on Sept. 17 and 24 and Oct. 1, 8 and 15 from 6 to 10 p.m.
According to the city’s website, topics covered in the class include disaster preparedness, disaster fire suppression, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue operations, disaster psychology and more.
Interested applicants can apply here.
