Dunkin’ helps raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota through Cop on a Rooftop

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Dunkin’ in Mankato joined 13 other locations throughout the state in the Cop on the Rooftop campaign Friday.
Money donated went to Special Olympics Minnesota and the Law Enforcement Torch Run which benefits Special Olympics.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety was there to help.
Visitors who made a donation got a free doughnut.
Dunkin’ also donated $1,000 to the run.
“It’s important for me. It’s important for all the athletes from around the state of Minnesota for Special Olympics," Special Olympics athlete Jason Stuehrenberg said.
Upcoming Special Olympics Minnesota events include the Aug. 24 softball competition at Caswell Park in North Mankato.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.