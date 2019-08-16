MRCI thrift store celebrates national thrift store day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -This Saturday is National Thrift Store Day and MRCI Thrift Store in Mankato is using the occasion to bring attention to the impact of thrift stores in our community.
Proceeds from MRCI go to fund programming to help individuals with disabilities train for and find jobs, as well as help with transportation to and from work each day.
Last year MRCI thrift store raised more than $165-thousand dollars for MRCI programs and transportation.
However, shopping and donating are just part of the equation. Assistant store manager, Ellen Fitzloff, says they are looking for volunteers.
“We have a new donation store next door that’s growing big time so we are looking for volunteers," she said. We have a lot of merchandise to sort through and get ready for the floor”
Located on Sioux Road in Mankato, most merchandise this Saturday will be 60-percent off.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.