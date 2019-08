MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Tami Reuter with MRCI joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about National Thrift Shop Day taking place Saturday, August 17 and how MRCI is taking part. The MRCI Mankato thrift store is offering a special of 60% off store-wide all day Saturday. You can find out more about MRCI and its thrift store by clicking here.