Police searching for suspect accused of tampering with multiple vehicles in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety has identified the suspect of tampering multiple cars as twenty-one-year-old Deiante Deshaun Domienic Jones.
Surveillance footage helped Mankato Public Safety identify the suspect. The incidents occurred within the last week.
According to a news release, the suspect is also known as Deshaun Jones and DJ.
The suspect also has several active warrants for his arrest, police say.
“I know that there’s someone out there with some information and his whereabouts. We do believe them to be in this area, so anyone with information, that would be great if they could give us a call,” says Cmdr. Dan Schisel.
If you have any information on Jones’ whereabouts, you are asked to contact Mankato Public Safety.
