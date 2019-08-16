Rabbits and their owners gather at the Cottonwood County Fair to qualify for the state fair

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - About 50 rabbits and their owners gathered inside the Rabbit and Poultry Barn for today's Cottonwood County Fair 4–H Rabbit Show.
Today's showcase will tell who will qualify for the Minnesota State Fair.
Paul Huls is a part of a four generation 4–H family.
All beginning with his mother and then his kids.
“My kids got old enough to show – they used to have an auction down here at the arena and we bought rabbits one year and the kids got hooked,” Jeffers resident Huls said.
His kids went onto show rabbits for 13 years with several state appearances.
Now his 6–year–old grandson Isaiah Lewis is on a path to do the same.
“Watching Isaiah show today, he is so proud of his rabbit that and that’s really as far as I’m concerned that’s what 4–H is about,” Huls said.
Lewis had the only cloverbud rabbit at the show today.
“My bunny’s color is broken,” Lewis said.
Lewis also says his rabbit's name is Snowball with a quiet personality.
4–H is no stranger to personal development and teamwork which is why Huls takes so much pride in his family's participation.
“They learn a lot of responsibility, they really do. You know, when you see all the kids at the fair, all the different kids that are here, with all their different species – every one of them are doing their chores and keeping their animals clean and working hard,” Huls said.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.