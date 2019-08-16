Minnesota Department of Public Safety announces extra DWI enforcement until Sept. 2

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Starting today, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety has announced officers, deputies and troopers from more than 300 agencies will be working extra DWI enforcement shifts.
The extra enforcement runs through Sept. 2.
Data from the last four years shows every summer there are 127 fatalities and almost 500 serious incidents due to impaired driving.
“You know, we don’t want to have to go knocking on somebody’s door and tell them that their loved one was either seriously hurt or killed in a car accident involving and impaired driver – we don’t want to have to do it for a regular accident – but this is especially important because it is preventable. You know it’s something that if you just plan early in the night or you just put your mind to it, it’s something that it won’t have to come to this if you had just practiced safe driving techniques,” Blue Earth County Deputy Sheriff Chris Welle said.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is providing the funds for overtime pay for the officers participating in the patrol efforts.
Officials also want drivers to know, you must move over for any vehicle on the side of the road, if possible.
