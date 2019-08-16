Ways to enjoy the final days of summer with the DNR

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Dan Ruiter with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources joined KEYC News 12 This Morning with some upcoming events going on throughout the region.
This Saturday, two events are taking place at Fort Ridgely State Park. Archery in the Park takes place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wild About Wildlife takes place from 1 to 2 p.m. featuring information about some of the cool animals that can be found at Ft. Ridgely State Park.
You can also find the Minnesota DNR at the Steele County Fair through August 18 and at the Minnesota State Fair from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2.
