Car wash to help end Alzheimer’s

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -A car washing fundraiser took place today to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s.
The fundraiser was for the upcoming Mankato Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.
The New Perspective Senior Living’s team for the walk accepted any amount of donation today to wash cars. All proceeds went towards their goal of raising two thousand dollars for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Sales Director at New Perspective Senior Living, Nicole Kleinow, explained the importance of the upcoming walking event.
“What we are doing is we are walking to hopefully have a cure for Alzheimer’s one day,” she said. “So we raise funds that we donate back to Alzheimer’s Association."
“It’s a really beautiful event where we have a great time together and it’ a good family friendly event put on.”
The walk will be on September 7th at the School of Sisters of Notre Dame.
For more information on how to register or donate follow this link.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.