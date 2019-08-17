Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota appoints new CEO

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Louise Dickmeyer was chosen after an extensive search process by the Children’s Museum’s Board of Directors to be the new Chief Executive Officer.
Dickmeyer plans to lead the museum in carrying out its mission, to spark children’s natural curiosity and teach vital skills through hands-on learning.
Dickmeyer says she is ready to implement future growth.
“My focus throughout my career has been on our regional prosperity here in this immediate region as well as southern Minnesota and the midwest in general," she said. "And this asset has the ability to have a huge impact, so I want to be able to leverage all the great work that’s already been done and help them move to the next level.”
She officially starts her duties on Sept. 3.
The interactive museum is open seven days a week.
