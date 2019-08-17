Le Sueur County Fair holds draft horse show

LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur County Fair held their draft horse show, Saturday.
The show included Belgian and Percheron horses.
Horses were judged on how they picked their feet up and how they held their heads.
The draft horse barn itself is one of the oldest barns in the county, according to county fair officials.
It was built in 1915 and moved to Le Sueur County in 1924.
“Draft horses are a big, unique animal. You don’t see them much on the countryside anymore. I love to have the draft show to let the city folk see them," Le Sueur County Fair president Chad Washa said.
The horses were broken up into different categories including by breed and age of the animal.
