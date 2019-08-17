Lifetime collection of collectible cars, pickups, and tractors sold on auction

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - A Sleepy Eye man’s lifetime collection of farm equipment and more than 120 collector’s vehicles sold Aug. 17 at his estate.
Henslin Auctions, Inc. sold Lloyd Braun’s lifetime collection.
“Lloyd came to many, many auctions over the years, this is his lifetime collection. Lloyd passed away and he told his family before he passed on that if they were going to have an auction, that he wanted us to do the sale, so it’s a huge honor for our company to do the sale and we’re very, very proud to be here,” said Allen Henslin of Henslin Auctions, Inc.
Bidders from more than 20 states and other countries bid on model tractors, pickups and cars.
“Lloyd did a really good job and had a good eye," said Henslin, "when he went to an auction, he knew what he wanted, he knew what he wanted to buy, it was the thrill of the hunt for him.”
The day was much more than an auction, it was a celebration of a life well lived.
“We get to show people what my dad loved to do. He loves to go to auctions, he loved old iron, there’s a huge display of it here today,” said Lloyd Braun’s son, John Braun.
“That’s what makes this sale unique is he was so well liked, well thought of, not only in this area but all over place. We had so many calls from people that said that they knew him and thought a lot of him and that’s why we anticipate and are already seeing a big crowd today,” said Henslin.
With a large portion of that crowd at the auction for their chance to bid on Lloyd’s prized possession, his 1955 Ford Victoria Fairlane.
“This one here was a favorite for sure, of a lot of people, a lot of people like to see it, ride it, drive it,” said Braun.
Making lot number 143 a hard one to let go.
“This car, this one in particular, was by far a favorite of his, he was very proud of, he was proud of what he did,” said Braun.
