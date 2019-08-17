Mankato Area Public Schools invites community to Career Pathways on Tuesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools invites community members and businesses to learn about career development opportunities for students and ways to partner with Mankato Area Public Schools on these efforts from 7:45 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The meeting will take place in the Mankato West High School cafeteria, located at 1351 South Riverfront Drive.
Mankato Area Public Schools’ Career Pathways program helps connect students to opportunities such as job shadowing, internships, youth apprenticeships, tours and events that help students find a career field they may be interested in and also helps develop skills they need to be successful in the workplace.
To learn more about Career Pathways and other college and career readiness opportunities, click on the link below.
For more information, please contact Mankato Area Public Schools at (507) 207-4282.
