Medicaid benefit to be made available to Minnesota seniors starting July 2020

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new Medicaid Benefit will be available to Minnesota seniors in July 2020.
The state has received approval from the federal government to provide housing support to seniors who may be on the brink of homelessness.
The new service will increase long-term stability by supporting people to plan for, find and move into their own homes.
Local officials say this approval is crucial because senior homelessness has risen 10% in the past couple years.
“Homelessness looks a little different with senior citizens or seniors in general," Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging Executive Director Jason Swanson said. "Someone may be at that point of going to assisted living or needing some care, but may not meet that care level need that can go to assisted living or a nursing home, and they spend all their money on health care and then they don’t have any more for rent and become homeless.”
How to enroll or gain access is not yet clear, but seniors can expect it to be rolled out to the public in the coming months.
