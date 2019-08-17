Minnesota Valley Chorale to hold auditions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Valley Chorale is seeking new members and encourages the community to audition.
The group performs in concerts year round.
Board of Directors member and choral member, Susan Harstad, encourages all ages to audition.
“We are made up of community members ranging from high school, college, any adults, even retirees are in our group,"she said. “We welcome anyone as long as you love to sing."
For the audition process, Harstad says you do not have to come with a prepared piece.
“Expect to sing some scales with the director and sing something acapella,"she said. He will have a piece for you,something like Silent Night".
For more information and how to sign up for an audition time follow this link.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.