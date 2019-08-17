MnDOT: Traffic switch on Highway 60 near St. James expected Aug. 21

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says that Highway 60 traffic near twitch back to travel on both eastbound and westbound lanes and all ramps will be open as early as Wednesday, Aug. 21, weather and construction process permitting.
However, MnDOT says that only one lane in each direction may be available as the crews complete final construction work.
The remaining construction work is expected to be complete in two to three weeks and includes placing guardrail, rumble strips in the left lanes in each direction, final turf establishment, final signs and final lane markings. MnDOT will also be removing one-way crossovers and a west crossover.
Work began on Highway 60 in Watonwan County in June 2018 and included:
- Resurfacing the existing pavement in both directions – 13 miles
- Constructing crossovers
- Removing and replacing road signs
- Constructing a snow fence to mitigate snow drifts on Highway 60 at the Watonwan River Bridge
- Removing or replacing guardrails
- Resurfacing and upgrades to the Highway 4 - County Road 27 bridge and County Road 12 bridge
