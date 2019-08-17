Mountain Lake Area eyes third straight trip to state

MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mountain Lake Area football team is eyeing a third straight appearance at the nine man state tournament.
Earlier this week, we met up with the Wolverines where expectations are high yet again.
“Well football is my favorite sport, so it’s pretty exciting, and I just can’t wait to hit somebody,” said Abe Stoesz, MLA senior.
The Wolverines come into 2019 returning a number of key pieces from last year’s state runner–up squad despite losing a handful of seniors.
“We’ve lost a few pieces, but we’ve gained some younger kids that will play a big role. We need to take it one game at a time,” said Brett Willaby, MLA senior.
“You got guys that have been there, they need to spread that to the other kids and get them motivated. Not only do we want to be decent, but we want to have depth, be good on JV and execute all the things we’ve been working on this week,” said Tim Kirk, MLA head coach.
Mountain Lake Area should be able to pick up yards in chunks as the Wolverines did last year with plenty of different weapons across the board.
“Our main strength is speed, and we’re really explosive. If we can get to the outside, we’ll be set and should be able to have a good yardage game,” said Stoesz.
“Very explosive, and with our misdirection, it’s hard to defend us. That’s why we do what we do. It’s fun to call plays, even when defenses slow us down, there is always another option out there, just a matter of executing,” said Kirk.
Many of the seniors on this squad have played in a couple of state tournaments, hoping to continue the winning tradition in 2019.
“They have that winners mentality, and that spreads throughout the team. The big thing is, what happens when you do lose? We may find out week one. They expect to be playing on turf, we have an amazing coaching staff, they want to be state champs. It takes a lot of things, but their expectations are high. Years and years ago, when we were 11–man, that mentality wasn’t there, but it is now. They expect to be playing on turf at some point and our goal is to get back to US Bank,” said Kirk.
The Wolverines open up the 2019 campaign on the road against Red Rock Central.
