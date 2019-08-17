Mountain Lake Area eyes third straight trip to state

“They have that winners mentality, and that spreads throughout the team. The big thing is, what happens when you do lose? We may find out week one. They expect to be playing on turf, we have an amazing coaching staff, they want to be state champs. It takes a lot of things, but their expectations are high. Years and years ago, when we were 11–man, that mentality wasn’t there, but it is now. They expect to be playing on turf at some point and our goal is to get back to US Bank,” said Kirk.