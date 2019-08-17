Rogers man pleads guilty to having unsecure load, close call with State Trooper squad car

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) — A Minnesota state trooper had a close call last October when an unsecured appliance fell off the back of a pickup truck on Interstate 94 in St. Cloud and nearly struck their squad car.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, no one was injured in the incident, but the driver of the pickup, a 55-year-old Rogers man, pleaded guilty to having an unsecured load and paid $147 in fines and court fees.
In Minnesota, it is the law to make sure items are properly secured. Since July 1, 2017, state troopers have issued almost 1,700 citations and warnings to both passenger and commercial vehicles for unsecured loads.
