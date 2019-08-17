39-year-old man killed in crash near Wells

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) — The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 39-year-old man was killed in a crash in Faribault County Friday.
The crash occurred near Highway 109 and Faribault County Road 21, just west of the city of Wells, around 1 p.m.
A 17-year-old boy was driving a Ford Ranger westbound on Highway 109 when the vehicle drove onto the shoulder coming out of a curve. The vehicle spun across both lanes and entered the south ditch and rolled.
The 39-year-old man was a passenger in the Ford Ranger.
The 17-year-old boy was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester to be treated for his injuries.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.