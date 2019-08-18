The 2nd Annual Kids Health and Fitness Expo

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Today’s weather made it perfect to be outside and active and that is exactly what families did at the 2nd Annual Kid’s Health and Fitness Expo.
The free fair hosted by JP Fitness featured local businesses and organizations with booths promoting healthy, active lifestyles. Children could try out different games, gymnastics dance and workouts.
Owner Jon Jamieson says it’s important for kids to develop active lifestyles early.
" One of the main things we see with kids is if it starts in their daily habits or something they start doing at a young age it’s easier to stick with them as they get older," he said. “You know a lot of these things I never knew as a kid, I wish I knew about now. So getting them exposed to it can really help find a way they can stay fit and active and keep them moving.”
The morning also included entertainment from the sparkle squad dance group.
