Two Le Sueur parents remember their daughters through scholarship fundraiser

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Two parents are keeping their kids’ memories alive through their sixth festival scholarship fundraiser.
The Squeals and Wheels Festival raised money in memory of Katelyn Hank and Dackotah Montgomery, who passed away in 2013.
Montgomery died in a car crash and Hank passed away in a sledding accident.
Their parents formed Angels Among Us to give back scholarships to graduates in their memories.
In the past five years, they have raised a total of $80,000.
“I mean it helps us through our days just to know we can give back and help to keep our daughters’ memories alive and going," Hank’s mother, Tanya Hagen said. “She’s remembered all the time. Obviously she smiled, she was involved in the community. Both our girls have been.”
Both girls attended Le Sueur-Henderson High School.
Montgomery was set to graduate in June 2014 and wanted to become a lawyer.
Hank was a junior and enjoyed music and playing tennis.
Both of the girls were active in the community.
“[She was] high spirited, beautiful, kind, loved children. Just a great kid,” Montgomery’s father, Mark McMillen said, describing his daughter.
Scholarships go to Le Sueur-Henderson High School graduates.
