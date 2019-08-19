Ceremony held for local soldiers before year-long deployment to Africa

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local soldiers with the 492nd Engineer Company were honored Sunday before their year-long deployment to Africa.
Soon, the soldiers, including several from the Mankato area, will be deployed to the horn of Africa to assist in operation “Enduring Freedom.”
They'll be building vertical and horizontal hard structures.
Vertical units can include thinks like hospitals and schools while horizontal units can include things like runways.
Sunday’s deployment ceremony was a chance to recognize them.
Private First Class Nickolas Yess has been with the Army for 13 months.
This is his first mission.
“I’m definitely anxious, but it’s a good anxious. It’ll be a good experience," Yess said.
All of the soldiers displayed a sense of pride as they stood tall.
“Oh, to be a part of any mission in the Army, really is to be a part of something a little greater than yourself," said Second Lieutenant Michael King.
This kind of ceremony is traditional for soldiers about to be deployed on a mission. It gives friends and family a chance to say farewell.
“I’m going to miss them a lot. I just recently got married. I have a kid on the way, so it’s going to be tough, but it’ll make everything a lot better. We’ll be a lot stronger when we come back," Yess said.
And Yess said it’s an honor to serve.
“I want to be part of something bigger, so it’s been great so far," he said.
