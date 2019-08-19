Farmers honor 18-year-old killed in grain bin accident

NORSELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - About 40 tractors and counting are lined up on County Road 22 in honor of an 18–year–old who was killed in a grain bin accident last week.
The tractors are set along the road in Norseland around the corner from where Landon Gran grew up.
Two Norseland community members organized the scene.
“Well, I figured it would be a good tribute for a young farmer. It’s a close knit community out here and to just give him one little last tribute for the young guy,” Norseland resident Les Havemeier said.
The community began lining up their tractors last night and will continue through tomorrow.
