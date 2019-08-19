Fly In Drive In Breakfast raises money for aviation scholarships

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 642 held its annual Fly In Drive In breakfast Sunday at the Mankato Regional Airport to raise money for aviation scholarships.
Southern Minnesota high school and college students old enough to fly are eligible.
Last year's fundraiser raised about $4,000.
The chapter also raises money to send a student to an EAA camp in Wisconsin.
“The last several years we have been sending a kid to the academy over at the EAA in Oshkosh. There’s things for various age levels starting with about 11 years-old I think, and they go over for a camp over there," said chapter member Pat McKinzie.
Students will be able to apply starting in the next couple of months and can find out more on the chapter’s website.
