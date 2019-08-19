The Grand hosts fundraiser celebrate 50th anniversary of Woodstock

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - In 1969, the Woodstock music festival brought more than 400,000 people to Bethel New York.
Today, to honor its music and environment, The Grand Center for Arts and Culture had a Woodstock themed fundraiser.
“It was iconic of a generation there was the music of the generation, it was the love and the peace – a lot of people were protesting the Vietnam War at that time. So, it was a peace celebration as well," The Grand executive director Anne Makepeace said.
Rock n' roll transpired while people enjoyed Scheels beer, Lola's food truck, while dressed in late 60's attire.
With all the festivities there was one goal in mind.
According to The Grand Center for Arts and Culture Board of Directors – it costs about $35,000 for free live music to the public throughout the year.
“During the year, we need to supplement that with the fundraiser dollars that we make each year,” The Grand board member Linda Beck said.
The goal is to raise $10,000 through fundraising efforts – twice as much as last year.
