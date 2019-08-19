Highway 14, 15 interchange partially opens near New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The Highway 14, 15 interchange partially opens Monday.
MnDOT says the west leg into the city that runs over the Minnesota River will remain under construction.
Highway 14 and 15 travelers heading west into New Ulm will be detoured to the 20th Street Bridge.
As far as the other part of the Gateway project, construction on the Minnesota River Bridge has resumed after lengthy weather delays.
Officials haven’t announced an official completion date for the project.
