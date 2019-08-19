Homegrown: MSU’s Schlichte/Goettl

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Back in 2014 Ryan Schlichte and Alex Goettl were busy winning a state title at Mankato West, fast forward 5 years and they’re pursuing a national championship together at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“It’s definitely a surreal moment for both Alex and I, we’ve grown up together, we’ve played peewee football against each other and then transitioned into high school ball and played together then made our decision to come here together so it’s going to be bittersweet to finish it off together with him leading the defense, I’m going to lead the offense the best we can. It’s just a surreal moment for us because we know how much work we’ve put in, how much work the team has put in. To see that all cultivate as the season wraps up here in about four or five months, it will be bittersweet for sure,” Ryan Schlichte, MSU quarterback, said.
“Ryan’s a great teammate and I’ve played with him for as long as I can remember playing football and we were able to reach the state championship our senior year in high school together and it’d really be something special if we could reach that national championship our senior year here in college,” Alex Goettl, MSU linebacker, said.
Schlichte and Goettl along with the rest of the MSU Maverick football team start their trek to McKinney, Texas on Sept. 7th as they begin their season against Southwest Minnesota State University.
