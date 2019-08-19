Local coffee shop expands to downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — River Rock Coffee from St. Peter is in the midst of an expansion, gearing up for a grand opening for a new location.
The new store is located on the corner of Front Street and Warren Street in Mankato, where BlueBird Cakery used to operate.
Owners of the establishment are from the area, and can't wait to become part of the Mankato community.
“I am most looking forward to seeing a lot of our regular St. Peter customers who have been driving over from Mankato to see us and getting to see them more regularly because we are more conveniently located for them and meeting new people and be part of a new community,” Co-Owner Katie Aho said.
The coffee shop is rolling out a new menu with their grand opening, this Thursday, in downtown Mankato.
