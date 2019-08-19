Mankato Hy-Vee employee wins prestigious award

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A Downtown Mankato Hy-Vee employee earned the companies most prestigious award Monday morning.
Award recipient Jim Albright has been with the company for 43 years.
This award is the highest honor presented to a Hy-Vee employee.
It recognizes those who go above and beyond every day to help customers and provide them with exceptional service.
“He really does it on a day-to-day basis. He takes care of his customers, he helps them to the car and he’ll bring it out and teach them how to cook them meat," Store Director Chad Berndt said. "He really takes care of his customers, knows their tendencies, loves his job and he goes above and beyond as there is always a smile on his face. The helpful smile in every isle? That’s Jimmy!”
Albright was nominated by his peers for the award.
