Mankato Man charged with assault, allegedly hit another man with concrete block

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man faces multiple felony assault charges in Blue Earth County after allegedly hitting another man in the face with a concrete brick.
According to a criminal complaint, 51-year-old Jonathan Hall accused the alleged victim of using racial slurs toward Hall’s wife.
The victim in the police report denied it, saying that he and Hall were in a verbal altercation the night before.
The victim said he agreed to fight Hall when Hall allegedly hit him with a piece of concrete.
The complaint says Hall also had a knife on him but never displayed or used it during the altercation.
He is due in court on August 29.
