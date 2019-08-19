Mankato Man charged with assault, allegedly hit another man with concrete block

The victim said he agreed to fight Jonathan Hall when Hall allegedly hit him with a piece of concrete.

Mankato Man charged with assault, allegedly hit another man with concrete block
A Mankato man faces multiple felony assault charges in Blue Earth County after allegedly hitting another man in the face with a concrete brick. (Source: AP Images)
By Sean Morawczynski | August 19, 2019 at 9:58 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 9:58 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man faces multiple felony assault charges in Blue Earth County after allegedly hitting another man in the face with a concrete brick.

According to a criminal complaint, 51-year-old Jonathan Hall accused the alleged victim of using racial slurs toward Hall’s wife.

The victim in the police report denied it, saying that he and Hall were in a verbal altercation the night before.

The victim said he agreed to fight Hall when Hall allegedly hit him with a piece of concrete.

The complaint says Hall also had a knife on him but never displayed or used it during the altercation.

He is due in court on August 29.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.