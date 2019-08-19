Mankato Police seek help in finding five robbery, assault suspects

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Mankato police seek help in identifying and locating five suspects who may have been involved in a recent robbery and assault.
Authorities have obtained photos of two of the alleged suspects. Pictured above left is Zhial James Neal. Suspect pictured above right has not yet been identified.
Police responded to the 200 block of Briargate Road at 5 a.m. last Tuesday.
Authorities say the suspect took an Apple watch and small amount of cash from the victim.
According to police, the victim was taken to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mankato Public Safety
