MSU, Mankato President discusses future projects, student retention and more during convocation speech

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State University, Mankato President Richard Davenport gave his annual convocation speech, Monday, where he discussed a facilities master plan, the need for student retention and more.
“We just completed a master facility plan. It’s 95 percent approved, and that plan will, kind of outlines the future of the university," Davenport said.
It’s a plan for the future that includes new student resident halls, Armstrong Hall’s replacement, a new football stadium and a new academic building for the College of Business.
Davenport said the university is asking the state legislature for just under $100 million in pre-designed money for the Armstrong Hall replacement project.
During his speech, Davenport further addressed new programs in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and agriculture at the graduate level.
There is also a new computer science major this year, according to computer information science professor Michael Wells.
“So it won’t be all lecture and exam. It will be a lot of, have a problem, investigate it and in student teams. And so some of it will be faculty-driven, student-led learning," Wells said.
Davenport also addressed solutions to student retention needs.
“Well we know advising is critical, and that’s in fact what we’re doing is looking at an entirely new advising system that’s coordinated," he said.
Minnesota State University, Mankato’s 2019 fall semester begins next week.
