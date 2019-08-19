New pizzeria opened its doors in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Kato Pizzeria officially opened to the public last week.
Located in U-Square across from Minnesota State University, Mankato, the pizzeria makes its pizza right in front of you, from the dough, adding toppings, to cooking it in their stone fire oven.
Co-Owner Sanjay Esreepersaud says they are proud of their fresh ingredients.
“You know most people think pizza is something fast and greasy," he said. “We actually have a low oil cheese which is whole milk and made from Wisconsin so you probably wouldn’t find it anywhere around here. So that alone is a big factor in our pizza."
The pizzeria says their pizza by the slice option makes it affordable for college kids.
They will be offering delivery next week.
For hours and information follow this link to their Facebook page.
