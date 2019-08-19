New Ulm Cathedral prepares for a new season

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - High school football teams around Minnesota began practice this week.
Among the squads excited for the season to begin is New Ulm Cathedral.
“The first thing is just the enthusiasm I mean we’re going to have a whole bunch of guys playing Friday night football for the first time and you can feel the enthusiasm, they’re working really hard, they’re going to want to have their chance to continue a tradition that we have going at Cathedral High School,” Dennis Lux, Greyhounds head coach, said.
“Friday night lights I mean no feeling is comparable to it, it’s awesome, it’s something you always see as a young kid, seeing the players above you, maybe older siblings playing on the field and you just kind of dream about that opportunity your whole life,” Chris Knowles, Greyhounds senior tight end, said.
These players embrace all that comes with playing high school football and that includes the feeling of going to school on a game day.
“When we show up to school we can tell right away that it’s different because football guys we’ve got our jerseys on and then all of our girlfriends they’ve got our uniforms on so you can tell right away it’s a different atmosphere,” Tony Geiger, Greyhounds senior fullback/linebacker, said.
Before these games begin though the team is working hard in practice to make sure they are putting their best out on the field.
“We work them really hard, we expect them to be in the weight room in the off season, we lift three days a week during the season, we’re up early in the morning with that and all those things I believe teaches these guys discipline,” Lux said.
“This is important for all teams really is just the work ethic and the ability to like don’t cut corners and just push yourselves and push each other and to learn from each other. That’s the biggest thing when you think you’re doing something wrong or you need help is to turn to each other as well as the coaches to continue and learn,” Jonathan Zinniel, Greyhounds, senior tight end/defensive end, said.
The ability to take help younger players throughout all aspects of the game is something Coach Lux values in his leaders.
“I’m really excited to just be with the guys again and just lead the underclassman to show them what it takes to get to the next level of Cathedral football being an upperclassman,” James Gillis, Greyhounds senior quarterback, said.
“I think helping others learn is important, helping us grow stronger and just helping and just helping others learn as much as myself is important,” Will Schabert, Greyhounds guard/linebacker said.
At the end of the day Coach Lux intends to instill knowledge of football as well as life in general in these young athletes.
“It’s always a lot bigger than football, his goal is to teach us to be men, not to be good football players, I mean that’s just part of it but the main goal is to just teach us to be men and better people,” Knowles said.
“I think Coach Lux does a good job helping us learn that it’s not just what happens on the field, it’s how we grow off the field, he teaches us how to work hard, he teaches us ethics and it’s a lot bigger than football,” Schabert said.
The Greyhounds will kick off their 2019 campaign Thursday, August 29th as they take on Dawson–Boyd in the first game of the season.
