Omar, Tlaib to discuss Israel, Palestine travel restrictions

The two congresswomen are part of the “squad” of liberal newcomers — all women of color — whom Trump has labeled as the face of the Democratic Party as he runs for reelection. The Republican president subjected them to a series of racist tweets last month in which he called on them to “go back” to their “broken” countries. They are U.S. citizens — Tlaib was born in the U.S. and Omar became a citizen after moving to the United States as a refugee from war-torn Somalia.