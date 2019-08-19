One arrested, two sought in Montgomery after high speed chase in stolen vehicle

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) -One person is arrested and two others are sought after leading police on a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle in Montgomery.
Officials with the Montgomery Police Department tried pulling the stolen vehicle over just before 8 Sunday night.
Officials say the vehicle did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
Police say three people exited the vehicle on Highway 21 and fled on foot.
Multiple agencies began a search and located 20 year-old Timothy Chambers. Chambers was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and fleeing a peace officer.
The two other suspects were not found.
The Montgomery Police Department does not believe there to be a danger to the public.
