One arrested, two sought in Montgomery after high speed chase in stolen vehicle

By Kelsey Barchenger | August 19, 2019 at 10:39 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 10:39 AM

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) -One person is arrested and two others are sought after leading police on a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle in Montgomery.

Officials with the Montgomery Police Department tried pulling the stolen vehicle over just before 8 Sunday night.

Officials say the vehicle did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

Police say three people exited the vehicle on Highway 21 and fled on foot.

Multiple agencies began a search and located 20 year-old Timothy Chambers. Chambers was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and fleeing a peace officer.

The two other suspects were not found.

The Montgomery Police Department does not believe there to be a danger to the public.

