Planned Parenthood rejects abortion “gag order,” exits Title X program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A new rule under the Trump Administration prohibits health care providers who receive Title X funding from sharing information about abortion services to its patients.
Planned Parenthood announced Monday that because of the rule, they have been forced to exit the Title X family planning program.
Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) released a statement on the new rule Monday, saying “The Trump Administration’s move to force Planned Parenthood to withdraw from the Title X family planning program will limit access to basic health care for families nationwide.”
