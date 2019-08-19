Planned Parenthood rejects abortion “gag order,” exits Title X program

Planned Parenthood rejects abortion “gag order,” exits Title X program
A new rule under the Trump Administration prohibits health care providers who receive Title X funding from sharing information about abortion services to its patients. (Source: Lauren Andrego)
By Lauren Andrego | August 19, 2019 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 3:55 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A new rule under the Trump Administration prohibits health care providers who receive Title X funding from sharing information about abortion services to its patients.

Planned Parenthood announced Monday that because of the rule, they have been forced to exit the Title X family planning program.

Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) released a statement on the new rule Monday, saying “The Trump Administration’s move to force Planned Parenthood to withdraw from the Title X family planning program will limit access to basic health care for families nationwide.”

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.