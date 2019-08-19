Security checkpoint changes take effect at MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) -Some changes take effect today for travelers headed through security at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport.
TSA PreCheck passengers will be directed to the south check point. If you have CLEAR, you can also go south - but only if the traveler also has PreCheck. All others, head north.
The construction is part of a bigger plan to expand the south check point, and to make the airport experience better for passengers.
The changes will stay in place through about mid-December, when the project is expected to be complete.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.