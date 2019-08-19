South Sudanese American Community promotes unity amid conflict between tribes in South Sudan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members and leaders of the South Sudanese American community of Minnesota came together to promote unity, Sunday, amid ongoing conflict between tribes in South Sudan.
Youth Chairman Tut Rauach is among the first and newly elected executive board members of the South Sudanese American Community of Minnesota.
He first came to the United States 24 years ago and moved to Minnesota in 2015.
He was elected by his peers this summer to represent a team that will reach out to South Sudanese tribe members living in Minnesota to help with different issues and promote unity.
“I decided because I want to help my kid. I have a young kid, too. That I think they need our support," Rauach said.
The leaders will take those issues and more to the local, city and state governments.
“That means we’re involved for any issue concerning our community for whatever they need. We have newcomers, and also we have people who are looking for a job," executive board president Daniel Gatluak Puot Well said.
The reason for unity reaches further.
Conflicts led many South Sudanese citizens to move to the United States.
“In South Sudan, when they gained independence, right after independence, and then there is a conflict between the vice president and the president. And that conflict, it lead into, it looks like a tribal war, but we do not believe it’s a tribal war," said Well.
Sunday’s gathering was a message of unity.
“We believe that if we are united together, we can send a very strong signal to our people back home that it is ok for all tribes to be under one community," Well said.
Rauach agreed.
“So if we have one voice here, they will understand that we are living together here. Why not them?” he said.
