St. James Area opens up the season with win over Mankato West

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West girls tennis team played host to St. James Area as both squads opened up the new season.
In one singles, St. James Area’s Ellie Becker took on the Scarlets’ Lauryn Douglas.
Becker goes on to take set one by a final of 7–5, and set two by 6–4, setting the tone for the rest of the St. James Area squad.
Saints go on to win 4–3 over Mankato West.
Jaelyn Haler, Luci Kulseth and Mya Hanson also turned in singles wins for the Saints.
In one doubles, Kelsey Goettl and Elli Kim recorded the win for Mankato West.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.