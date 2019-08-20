Backpack Food program expands

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With many students relying on the Free & Reduced Lunch programs for breakfast and lunch during the week, a local program is helping in a big way.
The Feeding Our Community Partners’ Backpack Food program delivers healthy bags of food to teachers, who discreetly place the bags in students’ backpacks to bring home for the weekend.
They have now expanded to 28 schools, expecting to feed 12 hundred elementary and middle school students.
With the increase, marketing and communications manager Holly Dodge says donations are very important.
“Donations are extremely important to our program because we receive no state or federal funding. We are completely locally funded,"she said. "We have partnerships with food houses that actually allow us to purchase the discounted food to make sure that fits the needs of our students.”
Enrollment is free and the program just asks that families have a need.
For more information on enrolling or donating visit this link.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.