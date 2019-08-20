Bethany Lutheran College finishing up turf field

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Classes began Tuesday for Bethany Lutheran College students.
Meanwhile crews are putting finishing touches on a brand new turf field on campus.
The field is located on the east side of campus and will be able to accommodate soccer, football and even softball games.
The college hopes this field will be able to be utilized by many of their teams as well as youth teams throughout the community.
“That comes with new lighting, a grandstand, a press box, a couple new parking lots to accommodate spectators so we’re really excited about that,” Bethany Lutheran College President Gene Pfeifer said.
Pfeifer says they’re hoping the project will be finished in time for the Bethany soccer team to play games on it this season.
