Bomgaars acquires former Shopko building in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Retail chain Bomgaars has acquired the former Shopko building in Fairmont.
Shopko announced the closure of all of its stores back in March.
Bomgaars offers supplies for homes, farms and families.
The company says will work over the next few months to hire employees, change the signage and stock the shelves at its new location.
The company says it plans to hire local workers, and is holding a job fair September 4th and 5th at the Holiday Inn in Fairmont.
A grand opening celebration is expected to be announced later this Fall.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.