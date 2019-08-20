BREAKING: Del Monte to close Sleepy Eye plant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Del Monte foods announcing plans today to close their plant in Sleepy Eye as part of a restructuring.
The company says they will cease production at the end of the current pack season with production transferring to other facilities across the country.
According to Del Monte’s website, the Sleepy Eye plant opened in 1930 and produces the largest case quantities of peas and corn for the Company. The facility currently employs 22 salaried and 50 hourly employees. The processing season begins in early June and ends in late September. During the processing season, up to 400 seasonal employees are needed.
"This decision has been difficult and has come after careful consideration. This restructuring is a necessary step for us to remain competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our asset-light strategy will lead to more efficient and lower cost operations," said Joselito D. Campos, Jr., Managing Director and CEO, Del Monte Pacific Limited in a statement. "We are committed to doing all we can to provide the affected employees with resources and support."
The company also plans to close a plant in Mendota, Illinois, sell a facility in Cambria, Wisconsin and sell manufacturing assets at its Crystal City, Texas facility.
