Mankato robbery, assault suspect turns self in

Mankato Public Safety says 19 year old Nicholas Jamal Miller contacted police and was taken into custody without incident.

19 year old Nicholas Jamal Miller was taken into custody by Mankato Public Safety.
By Kelsey Barchenger | August 20, 2019 at 10:02 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 10:02 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -One of five suspects allegedly involved in a robbery and assault in Mankato last week turns himself in.

Mankato Public Safety says 19-year-old Nicholas Jamal Miller contacted police and was taken into custody without incident.

Aside from Miller, police also identified Zeal Neil.

The incident took place on Brairgate Road early last Tuesday morning, resulting in non-life threatening injuries for the victim.

No further details have been released on the investigation.

