Mankato robbery, assault suspect turns self in

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -One of five suspects allegedly involved in a robbery and assault in Mankato last week turns himself in.
Mankato Public Safety says 19-year-old Nicholas Jamal Miller contacted police and was taken into custody without incident.
Aside from Miller, police also identified Zeal Neil.
The incident took place on Brairgate Road early last Tuesday morning, resulting in non-life threatening injuries for the victim.
No further details have been released on the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.