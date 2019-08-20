Mapleton Police seek public’s help identifying people of interest

Mapleton Police are putting out the word on social media Tuesday asking for help identifying the people and vehicles in security cam photos they have released. (Source: Mapleton Police & Fire Department)
By Stacy Steinhagen | August 20, 2019 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 4:52 PM

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — Mapleton Police are putting out the word on social media Tuesday asking for help identifying the people and vehicles in security cam photos they have released.

The photos below were taken at Casey’s General Store in Amboy. Police are investigating possible credit card fraud at the gas station and believe suspects in this case are in these pictures.

Good Afternoon, Can you help us identify these individuals or owners of these vehicles in the photos? (Not the white...

Posted by Mapleton Police & Fire Department- Minnesota on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mapleton Police Department at 507-524-3091.

