Mapleton Police seek public’s help identifying people of interest

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — Mapleton Police are putting out the word on social media Tuesday asking for help identifying the people and vehicles in security cam photos they have released.
The photos below were taken at Casey’s General Store in Amboy. Police are investigating possible credit card fraud at the gas station and believe suspects in this case are in these pictures.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mapleton Police Department at 507-524-3091.
